Dragon Bravo Fire 8/14 Morning Update 54% Contained 144,432 Acres

Acres: 144,432 Start Date: July 4, 2025

Location: Grand Canyon North Rim Cause: Lightning

Personnel: 978 Fuels: Mixed conifer, aspen regeneration

Containment: 54% ponderosa pine, pinon-juniper, and sage

Highlights: Yesterday, the fire containment amount rose to 54%. Containment was added on the Wahalla Plateau, around

Point Imperial and on the most northern tip of the fire. As greater containment is reached, firefighters will concentrate

more on suppression repair to mitigate the impacts from suppression actions. Through suppression repair, resources

remain flexible, engaged, and ready to respond if fire activity increases.

Operations: Yesterday, retardant was dropped on the southern flank of the fire below the Wahalla Plateau. It is not safe

to place firefighters on the ground in this area, therefore retardant is being used to slow fire spread. Along Highway 67,

firefighters are using chippers to clean up brush that was cut along the road when the fire was actively burning in that

area. Within the park, crews are removing hazard trees and snags along roadways to make travel safer for firefighters.

This operation is being supported by heavy equipment and hand crews. Even though fire growth has slowed, firefighters

continue to build contingency lines in case fire activity increases and challenges current lines.

Weather and Smoke: Storms that moved over the fire yesterday brought short intermittent showers, but no wetting rain

or lightning. The greatest chance for rain this week is on Friday. While rain will not extinguish the fire, it will improve the

relative humidity and return moisture to vegetation, which moderates fire behavior and growth. Smoke will remain visible

from surrounding areas, including the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Residents and visitors impacted by the smoke can

monitor local air quality conditions at outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net.

Evacuations, Restrictions & Closures: State Route 67 remains closed to ensure firefighter and public safety. On the

Kaibab National Forest, most areas north of US-89A are open. Jacob Lake Campgrounds, Kaibab Camper Village and

Jacob Lake Inn and gas station are open. North Kaibab and Tusayan districts and all unincorporated lands within their

boundaries remain in Stage II Fire Restrictions. For detailed information about Kaibab National Forest closures and

restrictions visit: fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab. The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will remain closed for the

duration of the 2025 season. For more information about closures on Grand Canyon National Park visit:

nps.gov/grca/northrimstatus.htm. Information about closures in the House Rock Valley can be found at

blm.gov/announcement/blm-arizona-strip-emergency-closure-dragon-bravo-fire. For information about Coconino County

Fire Restrictions visit: coconino.az.gov/firerestrictions.

More Information: The Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over the area of the Dragon Bravo Fire remains in place.

Visit The Federal Aviation Administration’s website at tfr.faa.gov/ for the latest TFR. Use of drones in the TFR area is

dangerous to firefighting aviation and illegal. If you fly, we can’t