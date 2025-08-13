Dragon Bravo Fire 8/13 Morning Update

Acres: 144,432 Start Date: July 4, 2025

Location: Grand Canyon North Rim Cause: Lightning

Personnel: 1,125 Fuels: Mixed conifer, aspen regeneration

Containment: 44% ponderosa pine, pinon-juniper, and sage

Highlights: Historically, July and August are monsoon season in Northern Arizona; however, this year very little

monsoonal moisture has been received. Weather forecasts show that Wednesday through Friday there is a 30-50%

probability of wetting rains with lightning and gusty winds accompanying the storms. With this, areas around the fire that

have remaining heat may see increased activity. An initial attack group of resources are available to assist with new fire

starts in the area.

Operations: The Dragon Bravo fire is a full-suppression effort. The northern tip of the fire has remained calm over the

last two days. In this area, crews examine the fire perimeter and watch for hot spots to secure the line. Firefighters will

quickly suppress any fire activity across these lines. At night, Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) with infrared cameras are

being used to detect heat. The contained line near the Highway 67 corridor continues to hold, and crews are watching for

fire activity near the line to ensure fire activity does not increase. The southern edge of the fire remains active below the

canyon rims. Due to the rugged terrain and difficult access, it is not safe to place firefighters on the ground below the rim.

Air resources are used to reach where ground attack is not possible. Below the plateau, the fire continues to burn through

the sparse vegetation; however, when wind and slopes align the fire can pick up and make runs. Aircraft conduct

reconnaissance flights across the fire to detect areas of heat and deliver water and retardant.

Weather and Smoke: Starting today there is an increased chance of precipitation over the fire area. In the low elevations,

relative humidities are in the single digits and overnight recoveries have been poor. These conditions cause the fire to burn

throughout the evening below the canyon rim. On the mesa tops and plateaus, there is minimal fire activity and there is

not adequate vegetation for the fire to make large runs without wind. Smoke will remain visible from surrounding areas,

including the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Residents and visitors impacted by the smoke can monitor local air quality

conditions at outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net.

Evacuations, Restrictions & Closures: State Route 67 remains closed to ensure firefighter and public safety. On the

Kaibab National Forest, most areas north of US-89A are open. Jacob Lake Campgrounds, Kaibab Camper Village and

Jacob Lake Inn and gas station are open. North Kaibab and Tusayan districts and all unincorporated lands within their

boundaries remain in Stage II Fire Restrictions. For detailed information about Kaibab National Forest closures and

restrictions visit: fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab. The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will remain closed for the

duration of the 2025 season. For more information about closures on Grand Canyon National Park visit:

nps.gov/grca/northrimstatus.htm. Information about closures in the House Rock Valley can be found at

blm.gov/announcement/blm-arizona-strip-emergency-closure-dragon-bravo-fire. For information about Coconino County

Fire Restrictions visit: coconino.az.gov/firerestrictions.

More Information: The Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over the area of the Dragon Bravo Fire remains in place.

Visit The Federal Aviation Administration’s website at tfr.faa.gov/ for the latest TFR. Use of drones in the TFR area is

dangerous to firefighting aviation and illegal. If you fly, we can’t.