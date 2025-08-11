Dragon Bravo Fire 8/11 Morning Update 44% Contained 143,808 Acres

Location: Grand Canyon North Rim

Start Date: July 4, 2025

Cause: Lightning

Acres: 143,808

Containment: 44%

Personnel: 1,252

Fuels: Mixed conifer, aspen regeneration, ponderosa pine, pinon-juniper, and sage

Highlights: Today at 6 am, Great Basin Complex Incident Management Team 7 assumed command of the fire. The team will be in place for the next two weeks and continue to work with cooperating agencies to manage the Dragon Bravo Fire. Yesterday, Team 7 had the opportunity to shadow Southwest Team 2 for the entire day to ensure a smooth transition.

Operations: The Dragon Bravo fire continues to be a full-suppression effort. Yesterday, additional containment was gained along Highway 67. Containment in this area allows suppression resources to be moved to other high priority locations on the fire. On the east side of the fire near Cape Royal, crews identify and extinguish hotspots. On the Wahalla Plateau, fire managers are scouting areas to construct additional contingency lines with dozers. Fire behavior remains active on the plateau and continues to make runs when wind and slope align. Where the fire is burning in the canyon, it has mostly stayed in the top third of the slope. In this area, the vegetation is sparse making fire behavior calmer; crews are working to extinguish hotspots at the top of the rim. On the western edge of the fire, crews continue to hold the established line and address any hotspots that could increase activity. Throughout the fire area Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) are being used to detect heat and prioritize resource allocation to areas in need.

Weather and Smoke: Today the temperatures in the higher elevations will be in the mid 80’s with winds coming out of the northwest, and gusts up to 20-25mph. Tomorrow, winds will switch and come out of the northeast which may cause fire growth in areas that have been calm. Looking towards the weekend, there is a slight chance of precipitation. Smoke will remain visible from surrounding areas, including the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Residents and visitors impacted by the smoke are encouraged to monitor local air quality conditions at outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net.

Evacuations, Restrictions & Closures: The Kaibab National Forest has changed the closure order in the North Kaibab Ranger District. Most areas north of US-89A are open. Jacob Lake Campgrounds are open. There are no changes to the closures south of US-89A. North Kaibab and Tusayan districts and all unincorporated lands within their boundaries remain in Stage II Fire Restrictions. For detailed information about Kaibab National Forest closures and restrictions visit: fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab. For information about Coconino County Fire Restrictions visit: coconino.az.gov/firerestrictions. The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will remain closed for the duration of the 2025 season. For more information about closures on Grand Canyon National Park visit: nps.gov/grca/northrimstatus.htm. Information about closures in the House Rock Valley can be found at blm.gov/announcement/blm-arizona-strip-emergency-closure-dragon-bravo-fire. U.S. Route 89A has reopened, though State Route 67 remains closed. Kaibab Camper Village and Jacob Lake Inn and gas station are open.

More Information: The Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over the area of the Dragon Bravo Fire remains in place. Visit The Federal Aviation Administration’s website at tfr.faa.gov/ for the latest TFR. Use of drones in the TFR area is dangerous to firefighting aviation and illegal. If you fly, we can’t.

Dragon Bravo Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/azgcp-dragon-bravo-fire

Dragon Bravo Fire Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/2025dragonbravo

Email: 2025.dragonbravo@firenet.gov