Dragon Bravo Fire 8/1 Morning Update

Acres: 111,970 Start Date: July 4, 2025

Location: Grand Canyon North Rim Cause: Lightning

Personnel: 1,189 Fuels: Mixed conifer, aspen regeneration

Containment: 8% ponderosa pine. pinon-juniper and sage

Highlights: Infrared mapping confirmed updated acreage as the Dragon Bravo Fire continues pushing north,

particularly into the burn scar of the 2006 Warm Fire. Air resources worked to slow fire spread in that area. Night

operations focused on holding containment lines near Forest Road 610 and progressing south toward State Route 67.

Firing operations continued to steer the fire away from values at risk in Grand Canyon National Park and the Kaibab

National Forest and minimize impacts to infrastructure, including the Kaibab Lodge area. Firefighters got a slight

reprieve as cloud coverage helped to moderate fire activity.

Operations: Crews continue holding, securing, and scouting indirect line across the fire area. Resources remain

focused on protecting values at risk like the Kaibab Lodge, the Walhalla Plateau, the Rock House Wildlife Area,

Kane Ranch and other developed infrastructure. Firefighters are actively working to address spot fires and prepare

for further progression as the fire approaches critical areas. Retardant drops are being used in critical areas to check

the fire’s spread, allowing firefighters extra time to secure fire lines.

Weather and Smoke: Today’s weather may provide slight moderation in fire activity due to increased relative

humidity at 15-20%. Thursday’s overnight recoveries landed around 50%, the highest they have been in 8 days.

There is a 30% chance of showers and a potential for isolated thunderstorms. Winds from the southwest are expected

to gust up to 30 mph. However, fire behavior is still expected to remain extreme due to fuels and steep terrain.

Conditions are predicted to dry out this weekend. Smoke will remain visible from surrounding areas, including the

South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Residents and visitors impacted by the smoke are encouraged to monitor local air quality

conditions at outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net.

Evacuations & Closures: Information about current closures on Grand Canyon National Park can be found on the

National Park Service website at https://www.nps.gov/grca/northrimstatus.htm. The North Rim of Grand Canyon National

Park will remain closed for the duration of the 2025 season. Information about closures in the House Rock Valley can be

found at https://www.blm.gov/announcement/blm-arizona-strip-emergency-closure-dragon-bravo-fire. U.S. Route 89A

has reopened, though Grand Canyon Highway (State Route 67) remains closed. For information about the forest closure

on the North Kaibab Ranger District, visit the Kaibab National Forest website at fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab. Kaibab Camper

Village and Jacob Lake Inn and gas station are now open. The rest of the forest, including the Jacob Lake Campground,

remains closed.

More Information: The Temporary Flight Restriction in place over the area of the Dragon Bravo Fire has expanded and

may expand further. Visit The Federal Aviation Administration’s website at https://tfr.faa.gov/ for the latest TFR.

Dragon Bravo Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/azgcp-dragon-bravo-fire

Southwest Area Incident Management Team 2’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SWAIMT2/

Grand Canyon National Park X (Twitter): https://x.com/GrandCanyonNPS

Email: 2025.dragonbravo@firenet.gov