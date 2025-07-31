Dragon Bravo Fire 7/31 Morning Update

Acres: 105,415 Start Date: July 4, 2025

Location: Grand Canyon North Rim Cause: Lightning

Personnel: 1,194 Fuels: Mixed conifer, aspen regeneration and ponderosa pine

Containment: 9%

Highlights: Today a localized red-flag warning is in effect for the Dragon Bravo Fire immediate area. With humidities as

low as 8% fuel moisture content is below that of kiln-dried lumber. Fire managers maintain a full suppression strategy on

all fronts. In the north, where the fire is most active, crews continued to prep Forest Road 213 to the end of the plateau.

Beyond that point, aircraft dropped retardant to reinforce a ridgeline which ties into the road system. Crews scouted

opportunities to go direct on uncontained sections of the fire. Road crews were successful in clearing Cape Royal Road

and Imperial Point Road, which are still closed to the public.

Operations: In the north and east, the fire is approaching a transition of fuels which could alter the progression of the fire.

Work will continue in the north to reinforce what has already been accomplished on the 213 road. In the west, work will

continue along Forest Road 22 west of State Route 67 to further protect the values in the area around Kaibab Lodge and

the park entrance station. On Walhalla Plateau, resources will protect cultural values. There is a possibility the fire will

burn itself out when it reaches the scar from the 2018 Obi Fire.

Weather and Smoke: Today’s forecast includes a localized red-flag warning for the fire area. Wind gusts are expected to

reach as high as 35 mph. There is no forecast for precipitation. Relative humidity will be very low at 8-12%. Smoke will

remain visible from surrounding areas, including the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Residents and visitors impacted by

the smoke are encouraged to monitor local air quality conditions at outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net.

Evacuations & Closures: Information about current closures on Grand Canyon National Park can be found on the

National Park Service website at https://www.nps.gov/grca/northrimstatus.htm. The North Rim of Grand Canyon National

Park will remain closed for the duration of the 2025 season. Information about closures in the House Rock Valley can be

found at https://www.blm.gov/announcement/blm-arizona-strip-emergency-closure-dragon-bravo-fire. U.S. Route 89A

has reopened, though Grand Canyon Highway (State Route 67) remains closed. For information about the forest closure

on the North Kaibab Ranger District, visit the Kaibab National Forest website at fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab. Kaibab Camper

Village and Jacob Lake Inn and gas station are now open. The rest of the forest, including the Jacob Lake Campground,

remains closed.

More Information: The Temporary Flight Restriction in place over the area of the Dragon Bravo Fire has expanded and

may expand further. Visit The Federal Aviation Administration’s website at https://tfr.faa.gov/ for the latest TFR.

Dragon Bravo Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/azgcp-dragon-bravo-fire

Southwest Area Incident Management Team 2’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SWAIMT2/

Grand Canyon National Park X (Twitter): https://x.com/GrandCanyonNPS

Email: 2025.dragonbravo@firenet.gov