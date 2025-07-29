Dragon Bravo Fire 7/29 Morning Update

Latest Update: Monday was the fifth day in a row of record low humidities in the area. The alignment of slope, fuel and wind led to another day of extreme fire behavior. Monday, the fire pushed hard onto Kaibab National Forest lands to the northeast while other uncontained parts of the fire perimeter saw slow to no growth. Once again, fire and smoke conditions prevented infrared mapping of the fire, so actual acreage of the fire is currently undetermined. The containment percentage dropped again due to the growth of the fire’s perimeter.

Ongoing & Planned Operations: The strategy for fighting this fire remains full suppression. Firefighter and public safety remain top priorities. Unpredictable fire behavior requires crews to remain aware of and quickly respond to changes in their situation. Firefighters will continue their operations on the fire’s flanks to protect values at risk in the area. Efforts are being made to keep the fire away from State Route 67. Ahead of the fire’s main advance, fireline leadership is working to identify natural and manmade features that can be strengthened and connected to form fire lines. The structure protection group is continuing to reinforce protection measures around values at risk near the Kaibab Lodge and in the House Rock area. Crews remain ready to respond rapidly to any developments that require their attention.