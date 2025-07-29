Dragon Bravo Fire 7/29 Morning Update

Acres: 71,005
Start Date: July 4, 2025
Location: Grand Canyon North Rim
Cause: Lightning
Personnel: 1,000
Fuels: Mixed conifer, aspen regeneration and ponderosa pine
Containment: 9%
Latest Update: Monday was the fifth day in a row of record low humidities in the area. The alignment of slope, fuel and wind led to another day of extreme fire behavior. Monday, the fire pushed hard onto Kaibab National Forest lands to the northeast while other uncontained parts of the fire perimeter saw slow to no growth. Once again, fire and smoke conditions prevented infrared mapping of the fire, so actual acreage of the fire is currently undetermined. The containment percentage dropped again due to the growth of the fire’s perimeter.
Ongoing & Planned Operations: The strategy for fighting this fire remains full suppression. Firefighter and public safety remain top priorities. Unpredictable fire behavior requires crews to remain aware of and quickly respond to changes in their situation. Firefighters will continue their operations on the fire’s flanks to protect values at risk in the area. Efforts are being made to keep the fire away from State Route 67. Ahead of the fire’s main advance, fireline leadership is working to identify natural and manmade features that can be strengthened and connected to form fire lines. The structure protection group is continuing to reinforce protection measures around values at risk near the Kaibab Lodge and in the House Rock area. Crews remain ready to respond rapidly to any developments that require their attention.
Weather & Smoke: The fire remains under the influence of a historic dry air mass. Relative humidity dropped to 10% as wind gusted over 25 mph across the fire area. Forecasts for today call for near identical conditions: hot, dry, and breezy with continued poor overnight recovery. We do have a very slight (10%) chance of stray showers that are not expected to drop any significant precipitation. Southwest winds will decrease slightly from Monday’s but continue to align with fuel beds, promoting fast spread and long duration burning periods. Smoke will remain visible from surrounding areas, including the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Residents and visitors impacted by the smoke are encouraged to monitor local air quality conditions at outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net.
Evacuations & Closures: Information about current closures on Grand Canyon National Park can be found on the National Park Service website at https://www.nps.gov/grca/northrimstatus.htm. The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will remain closed for the duration of the 2025 season. U.S. Route 89A has reopened, though Grand Canyon Highway (State Route 67) remains closed. For information about the forest closure on the North Kaibab Ranger District, visit the Kaibab National Forest website at fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab. Kaibab Camper Village and Jacob Lake Inn and gas station are now open. The rest of the forest, including the Jacob Lake Campground, remains closed.
More Information: The Temporary Flight Restriction in place over the area of the Dragon Bravo Fire has expanded and may expand further. Visit The Federal Aviation Administration’s website at https://tfr.faa.gov/ for the latest TFR.
Dragon Bravo Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/azgcp-dragon-bravo-fire
Southwest Area Incident Management Team 2’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SWAIMT2/
Grand Canyon National Park X (Twitter): https://x.com/GrandCanyonNPS
Email: 2025.dragonbravo@firenet.gov