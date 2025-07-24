Dragon Bravo Fire 7/24 Morning Update

U.S. Route 89A opens as firefighters continue Dragon Bravo Fire suppression during critical fire weather

Morning Update for July 24, 2025

Fire Information Phone: 928-268-5610 (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Media Phone: 928-465-7561

Acres: 23,082 Start Date: July 4, 2025

Location: Grand Canyon North Rim Cause: Lightning

Personnel: 998 Fuels: Mixed conifer, aspen regeneration and ponderosa pine

Containment: 26%

Latest Update: The Dragon Bravo Fire located on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park remains active during a period of critical fire weather. Continued suppression efforts are focused on securing existing containment lines, as well as preparing and scouting other contingency fireline options and protecting values at risk, including the Kaibab Lodge and infrastructure within the park.

Ongoing & Planned Operations: Crews northeast of the fire held line along Forest Road 610 with continued aerial and ground support. Spotting remained a concern but was largely caught within prepared containment areas. Contingency groups are finishing preparation work along Forest Road 611 and scouting additional containment options. Firefighters worked to strengthen control lines Northwest of the fire along Forest Road 223 using masticators and hand crews. Structure protection resources continue to deploy sprinkler systems and conduct hazard tree removal near values at risk, including the North Rim entrance and historic lodge area. Aviation activity continued to support suppression that include: Airtankers, Helicopters, drones and four Super Scooper planes that are utilizing Lake Powell for water delivery.

Weather & Smoke: Conditions will remain hot and dry with gusty southwest winds expected to reach 20-25 mph. Fire behavior will likely increase as fire weather conditions remain critical. Smoke will remain visible from surrounding areas, including the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Residents and visitors impacted by the smoke are encouraged to monitor local air quality conditions at outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net.

Evacuations & Closures: The following areas remain closed to all visitor use:

· North Kaibab Trail and South Kaibab Trail

· Bright Angel Trail below Havasupai Gardens. River exchanges are allowed to pass through this area at their discretion.

· Phantom Ranch and Bright Angel Campground

· River Trail between Pipe Creek and the South Kaibab

· Tonto East between Havasupai Gardens and Tip Off

· All backcountry routes and canyoneering routes stemming from the North or South Kaibab, or the Bright Angel Trail.

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will remain closed for the duration of the 2025 season. U.S. Route 89A has reopened, though Grand Canyon Highway (state Route 67) remains closed. For information about the forest closure on the North Kaibab Ranger District, visit the Kaibab National Forest website at fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab. Kaibab Camper Village and Jacob Lake Inn and gas station are now accessible. The rest of the forest, including the Jacob Lake Campground, remains closed. Current evacuation status can be obtained through the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

More Information: A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the area of the Dragon Bravo Fire. Dragon Bravo Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/azgcp-dragon-bravo-fire Southwest Area Incident Management Team 4’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SWAIMT4/ Grand Canyon National Park X (Twitter): https://x.com/GrandCanyonNPS Email: 2025.dragonbravo@firenet.gov