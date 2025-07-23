Dragon Bravo Fire 7/23 Morning Update

Acres: 16,765 Start Date: July 4, 2025

Location: Grand Canyon North Rim Cause: Lightning

Personnel: 962 Fuels: Mixed conifer, aspen regeneration and ponderosa pine

Containment: 26%

Latest Update: Fire activity increased Tuesday across nearly all sides of the Dragon Bravo Fire along the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. Crews successfully held containment lines despite repeated spotting. Containment along the southern perimeter has increased. Tuesday night marked the final window for any meaningful overnight moisture recovery, as a period of critically dry and windy conditions is forecasted to begin today and persist through early next week.

Ongoing & Planned Operations: Firefighters will focus on holding and deepening containment along Forest Road 610, northeast of the fire. Contingency groups are prepping along Forest Road 611 and other contingency options in case Forest Road 610 breaches. Aerial ignitions were used yesterday to strengthen the line to build a “catcher’s mitt” for the oncoming fire. This strategy aims to limit spotting potential as the main fire continues pushing east and north under the influence of strengthening southwest winds. Work continues northwest of the fire along Forest Road 233. Crews are also working in the southeast corner near developed areas to remove hazard trees and protect structures. All the line prep has been completed on Forest Road 67. Resources will be redistributed to areas of the fire that have become more active.

Weather & Smoke: Very dry conditions are now in place, with humidity already dropping. Afternoon humidity levels are expected to remain critically low, with poor overnight recovery over the next week. Gusty southwest winds are forecasted to reach 20-25 mph today, with a shift to more southernly winds into the weekend. Smoke will remain visible from surrounding areas, including the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Residents and visitors impacted by the smoke are encouraged to monitor local air quality conditions at outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net.

Evacuations & Closures: The following areas remain closed to all visitor use:

North Kaibab Trail and South Kaibab Trail

Bright Angel Trail below Havasupai Gardens. River exchanges are allowed to pass through this area at their discretion.

Phantom Ranch and Bright Angel Campground

River Trail between Pipe Creek and the South Kaibab

Tonto East between Havasupai Gardens and Tip Off

All backcountry routes and canyoneering routes stemming from the North or South Kaibab, or the Bright Angel Trail.

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will remain closed for the duration of the 2025 season. Southbound U.S. Route 89A is closed at state Route 389 in Fredonia. Northbound U.S. Route 89A is closed at milepost 547 at Hatch Way, near Cliff Dwellers Lodge. The North Kaibab Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest is closed. Boat Beach is open for river runners to stop and refill water. Evacuations established as part of the nearby White Sage Fire remain in effect for the Jacob Lake area. Evacuation information can be obtained through the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

More Information: The Temporary Flight Restriction in place over the area of the Dragon Bravo Fire has expanded.

Dragon Bravo Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/azgcp-dragon-bravo-fire

Southwest Area Incident Management Team 4’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SWAIMT4/

Grand Canyon National Park X (Twitter): https://x.com/GrandCanyonNPS

Email: 2025.dragonbravo@firenet.gov