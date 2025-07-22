Dragon Bravo Fire 7/22 Morning Update

Firefighters continue to make progress on containment lines ahead of drying weather as containment reaches 18%

Morning Update for July 22, 2025

Fire Information Phone: 928-268-5610 (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Media Phone: 928-465-7561

Acres: 13,662 Start Date: July 4, 2025

Location: Grand Canyon North Rim Cause: Lightning

Personnel: 883 Fuels: Mixed conifer, aspen regeneration and ponderosa pine

Containment: 18%

Latest Update: Containment increased to 18%on the Dragon Bravo Fire along the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. Cloud coverage and humidity aided firefighters yesterday as they continued to strengthen containment lines and protect values at risk, ahead of transition to drier, hotter conditions expected later this week.

Ongoing & Planned Operations: Firefighters remain focused on adding containment line and strengthening fireline before humidity lowers. In anticipation of the drier incoming weather and the potential of the fire front sending spot fires up to a half mile ahead of the fire, crews are proactively conducting strategic backfiring operations along Forest Road 610 to act as a containment feature. Structure protection groups continue preparation work on values at risk such as the Kaibab Lodge, historical landmarks, and the Roaring Springs Aquifer. Crews are installing sprinkler systems and conducting aerial water drops to support these efforts. Additional work took place northwest of the fire to complete prep work on Forest roads 223 and 270.

Weather & Smoke: Isolated showers and humidity remain possible today. A strong drying trend is expected to begin Thursday heading into the weekend. Smoke will remain visible from surrounding areas, including the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Residents and visitors impacted by the smoke are encouraged to monitor local air quality conditions at outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net.

Evacuations & Closures: The following areas remain closed to all visitor use:

North Kaibab Trail and South Kaibab Trail

Bright Angel Trail below Havasupai Gardens. River exchanges are allowed to pass through this area at their discretion.

Phantom Ranch and Bright Angel Campground

River Trail between Pipe Creek and the South Kaibab

Tonto East between Havasupai Gardens and Tip Off

All backcountry routes and canyoneering routes stemming from the North or South Kaibab, or the Bright Angel Trail.

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will remain closed for the duration of the 2025 season. Southbound U.S. Route 89A is closed at state Route 389 in Fredonia. Northbound U.S. Route 89A is closed at milepost 547 at Hatch Way, near Cliff Dwellers Lodge. The North Kaibab Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest is closed. Boat Beach is open for river runners to stop and refill water. Evacuations established as part of the nearby White Sage Fire remain in effect for the Jacob Lake area. Evacuation information can be obtained through the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

More Information: The Temporary Flight Restriction in place over the area of the Dragon Bravo Fire has expanded.

Dragon Bravo Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/azgcp-dragon-bravo-fire

Southwest Area Incident Management Team 4’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SWAIMT4/

Grand Canyon National Park X (Twitter): https://x.com/GrandCanyonNPS

Email: 2025.dragonbravo@firenet.gov