Local News,  YBC News

Dragon Bravo Fire 7/21 Morning Update

July 21, 2025 /

Highlights

Containment increased 2 percent from yesterday and the fire is mapped at 58,842 acres. Crews completed line construction around the successful burnout operation and followed up with mop-up work, increasing containment along the southern perimeter north of the Highway 89A area.  

To ensure thorough coverage, firefighters are patrolling in a gridding pattern, using a method called cold trailing to detect any latent heat near containment lines. This technique involves carefully feeling the ground with the back of their hand to detect lingering heat, ensuring nothing is left that could reignite. Heavy equipment and firefighters are also engaged in suppression repair, restoring soil stability and vegetative cover.

On the east side of the fire, crews are constructing line directly on the fire’s edge. Difficult terrain is presenting some challenges, but no new fire growth has been observed. An infrared detection flight using Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) is planned to help identify remaining hot spots that may not be visible from the ground. Having identified lingering heat, firefighters can extinguish hot spots safely and effectively.

One task force continues to be available for initial attack responsibility within the immediate area. Resources will continue mop-up and patrol of the new lightning caused Oak Point Fire, that is currently estimated to be 85 acres.

Highway 89A will remain closed to ensure public safety as well as safe ingress and egress for fire suppression resources.

Fire Weather

The Incident Meteorologist predicts today’s weather will be cooler with higher humidity and chances for thunderstorms. A warming and drying trend will begin Tuesday, the fire may become more active as temperatures rise and humidity drops.

Evacuations: Local emergency management officials are coordinating closely with fire managers. Evacuation information is being updated regularly by Coconino County. Residents and the public are urged to stay informed by visiting Coconino County Emergency Management.

 

