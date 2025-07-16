Dragon Bravo Fire 7/16 Morning Update

Dragon Bravo Fire

Firefighters continue to protect infrastructure; build fireline on Grand Canyon North Rim Dragon Bravo Fire

Morning Update for July 16, 2025

Fire Information Phone: 928-268-5610 (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Media Phone: 928-465-7561

Acres: 9,289 Start Date: July 4, 2025

Location:Grand Canyon North Rim Cause: Lightning

Personnel: 529 Fuels: Mixed conifer, aspen regeneration and ponderosa pine

Containment: 0%

Latest Update: Aerial and ground firefighters continue to use a full suppression strategy to protect all remaining values at risk located within Grand Canyon National Park. While the Dragon Bravo Fire continues to grow on the park’s North Rim, it showed significantly decreased movement Tuesday in the Roaring Springs area.

Ongoing & Planned Operations: Firefighters spent Tuesday mopping up and protecting buildings and infrastructure. Hand crews and dozers worked to build fireline on the northeast perimeter of the fire using Cape Royal Road and Grand Canyon Highway (state Route 67) as holding features. On Wednesday, Helitack crews plan to protect the Roaring Springs pumphouse at the southeast corner of the fire. Crews will evaluate and protect structures near the northern park entrance while firefighters continue to build and strengthen fireline on the northeast perimeter of the fire.

Evacuations & Closures: The following areas remain closed to all visitor use:

North Kaibab Trail and South Kaibab Trail

Bright Angel Trail below Havasupai Gardens. River exchanges are allowed to pass through this area at their discretion.

Phantom Ranch and Bright Angel Campground. River runners are not to stop at Boat Beach, but may continue to Pipe Creek beach for exchanges.

River Trail between Pipe Creek and the South Kaibab

Tonto East between Havasupai Gardens and Tip Off

All backcountry routes and canyoneering routes stemming from the North or South Kaibab, or the Bright Angel Trail.

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will remain closed for the duration of the 2025 season. U.S. Route 89A remains closed between Fredonia and Bitter Springs. The North Kaibab Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest is closed. Evacuations established as part of the nearby White Sage Fire remain in effect for the Jacob Lake area. Evacuation information can be obtained through the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

Weather & Smoke: Tuesday’s temperatures remained dry and warm, consistent with the trends of previous days. Mild thunderstorms in the area produced minor outflow winds which did not affect the fire. Monsoonal moisture is present in Wednesday’s forecast with an 80% chance of precipitation Thursday. Predicted thunderstorms may result in gusty outflow winds that affect fire behavior and direction. Smoke will remain visible from surrounding areas, including the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Residents and visitors impacted by the smoke are encouraged to monitor local air quality conditions at outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net. Fire behavior remains extremely active.

More Information: A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the area of the Dragon Bravo Fire.

Dragon Bravo Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/azgcp-dragon-bravo-fire

Grand Canyon National Park Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GrandCanyonNationalPark

Grand Canyon National Park X (Twitter): https://x.com/GrandCanyonNPS

Email: 2025.dragonbravo@firenet.gov