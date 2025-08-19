Dragon Bravo Fire 62% Contained 145,498 Acres

Acres: 145,498 Start Date: July 4, 2025
Location: Grand Canyon North Rim Cause: Lightning
Personnel: 698 Fuels: Mixed conifer, aspen regeneration
Containment: 62% ponderosa pine, pinon-juniper, and sage
Highlights: The Kaibab National Forest is reducing the temporary forest closure on the North Kaibab Ranger
Districts. Beginning Tuesday, August 19, western portions of the district will reopen to public access. The new
closure boundary connects a series of National Forest System Roads (NFSR) between the Jacob Lake area and Timp
Point. The boundary line was designed to maximize public access while providing for the safety of forest visitors
and wildfire personnel. It is important that visitors review the written details and maps in the closure order at
https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab/alerts/north-kaibab-rd-white-sage-dragon-bravo-fires-temporary-closure-publichealth-and . Additionally, the Bureau of Land Management’s Strip District closure will no longer be in place
effective August 19, 2025
Operations: Firefighters made progress across the Dragon Bravo Fire on Monday as crews look to increase
containment in the coming days. Mop-up operations continue across much of the fire perimeter with an increased
emphasis on repairing the landscape to its natural condition. Heavy equipment will continue repairing roads while
also removing hazard trees and materials along the fire perimeter and interior roads. Along the southern portion of
the fire, an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) will be used to identify heat signatures in steep inaccessible areas,
particularly near Lava Creek. With hotter and drier conditions persisting, small unburned portions of the fire within
the containment lines may become active in the coming days and could be visible to the public.
Weather and Smoke: Fire weather will remain consistent in the coming days as warmer and drier weather will
continue into mid-week. Minimum relative humidities will climb slightly higher in the coming days, but could drop
to single digits on Tuesday. A chance of dry lightning could occur beginning Tuesday, with an increased chance of
precipitation expected by the week’s end. With the continued reduction in fire behavior, there will be limited visible
smoke and minimal smoke impacts to the surrounding communities. Air quality and smoke conditions are available
at outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net.
Evacuations, Restrictions & Closures: State Route 67 remains closed to ensure firefighter and public safety.
Information regarding the highway closures visit: https://azdot.gov/projects/current-road-restrictions. For detailed
information about Kaibab National Forest closures and restrictions visit: fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab. The North Rim of
Grand Canyon National Park will remain closed for the duration of the 2025 season. For additional information
about closures on Grand Canyon National Park visit: nps.gov/grca/northrimstatus.htm. For information about
Coconino County Fire Restrictions visit: coconino.az.gov/firerestrictions.
More Information: The Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over the area of the Dragon Bravo Fire remains in
place. Visit The Federal Aviation Administration’s website at tfr.faa.gov/ for the latest TFR. Use of drones in the
TFR area is dangerous to firefighting aviation and illegal. If you fly, we can’t.