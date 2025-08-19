Dragon Bravo Fire 62% Contained 145,498 Acres

Acres: 145,498 Start Date: July 4, 2025

Location: Grand Canyon North Rim Cause: Lightning

Personnel: 698 Fuels: Mixed conifer, aspen regeneration

Containment: 62% ponderosa pine, pinon-juniper, and sage

Highlights: The Kaibab National Forest is reducing the temporary forest closure on the North Kaibab Ranger

Districts. Beginning Tuesday, August 19, western portions of the district will reopen to public access. The new

closure boundary connects a series of National Forest System Roads (NFSR) between the Jacob Lake area and Timp

Point. The boundary line was designed to maximize public access while providing for the safety of forest visitors

and wildfire personnel. It is important that visitors review the written details and maps in the closure order at

https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab/alerts/north-kaibab-rd-white-sage-dragon-bravo-fires-temporary-closure-publichealth-and . Additionally, the Bureau of Land Management’s Strip District closure will no longer be in place

effective August 19, 2025

Operations: Firefighters made progress across the Dragon Bravo Fire on Monday as crews look to increase

containment in the coming days. Mop-up operations continue across much of the fire perimeter with an increased

emphasis on repairing the landscape to its natural condition. Heavy equipment will continue repairing roads while

also removing hazard trees and materials along the fire perimeter and interior roads. Along the southern portion of

the fire, an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) will be used to identify heat signatures in steep inaccessible areas,

particularly near Lava Creek. With hotter and drier conditions persisting, small unburned portions of the fire within

the containment lines may become active in the coming days and could be visible to the public.

Weather and Smoke: Fire weather will remain consistent in the coming days as warmer and drier weather will

continue into mid-week. Minimum relative humidities will climb slightly higher in the coming days, but could drop

to single digits on Tuesday. A chance of dry lightning could occur beginning Tuesday, with an increased chance of

precipitation expected by the week’s end. With the continued reduction in fire behavior, there will be limited visible

smoke and minimal smoke impacts to the surrounding communities. Air quality and smoke conditions are available

at outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net.

Evacuations, Restrictions & Closures: State Route 67 remains closed to ensure firefighter and public safety.

Information regarding the highway closures visit: https://azdot.gov/projects/current-road-restrictions. For detailed

information about Kaibab National Forest closures and restrictions visit: fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab. The North Rim of

Grand Canyon National Park will remain closed for the duration of the 2025 season. For additional information

about closures on Grand Canyon National Park visit: nps.gov/grca/northrimstatus.htm. For information about

Coconino County Fire Restrictions visit: coconino.az.gov/firerestrictions.

More Information: The Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over the area of the Dragon Bravo Fire remains in

place. Visit The Federal Aviation Administration’s website at tfr.faa.gov/ for the latest TFR. Use of drones in the

TFR area is dangerous to firefighting aviation and illegal. If you fly, we can’t.