Dragon Bravo 8/12 Morning Update 44% Contained 143,974 Acres

Acres: 143,974 Start Date: July 4, 2025

Location: Grand Canyon North Rim Cause: Lightning

Personnel: 1,327 Fuels: Mixed conifer, aspen regeneration

Containment: 44% ponderosa pine, pinon-juniper, and sage,

Highlights: Over the last few days, favorable weather has slowed fire growth and calmed fire behavior. Firefighters are

working out ahead of the fire to identify opportunities to hold the fire at roads and topographic features. Where the fire

was active, crews are extinguishing hot spots and securing line to make progress in containment in the next two to three

days.

Operations: The Dragon Bravo fire is a full-suppression effort. At Hindu Point, crews are protecting critical values and

directly attacking the fire when it is safe and firefighters have a high probability of success. Due to the terrain in this area,

firefighters are using infrared technology to identify areas of heat. Once identified, crews can be strategically placed to

extinguish the heat and attack problem areas. Along a majority of the fire perimeter, crews remain active to ensure

containment lines are holding and not being compromised during periods of shifting and gusty winds. In areas where the

suppression needs have reduced Firefighters are preparing for suppression repair. This includes addressing areas with high

erosion potential and repairing dozer lines to a more naturally appearing feature. As fire activity decreases, firefighters

shift focus from active suppression to repairing areas impacted by firefighting efforts. Protecting values at risk remains a

top priority, and crews and equipment are still positioned and ready to respond should fire conditions change.

Weather and Smoke: While the fire weather is no longer critical, conditions will remain hot and dry during the first part

of the week which can still contribute to active fire behavior. Winds today will return to coming out of the northwest at

around 10-15mph. The chance of precipitation increases on Wednesday but is more likely to bring lightning than wetting

rains. Smoke will remain visible from surrounding areas, including the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Residents and

visitors impacted by the smoke can monitor local air quality conditions at outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net.

Evacuations, Restrictions & Closures: The Kaibab National Forest has changed the closure order in the North Kaibab

Ranger District. Most areas north of US-89A are open. Jacob Lake Campgrounds, Kaibab Camper Village and Jacob Lake

Inn and gas station are open.. There are no changes to the closures south of US-89A. North Kaibab and Tusayan districts

and all unincorporated lands within their boundaries remain in Stage II Fire Restrictions. For detailed information about

Kaibab National Forest closures and restrictions visit: fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab. For information about Coconino County

Fire Restrictions visit: coconino.az.gov/firerestrictions. The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will remain closed

for the duration of the 2025 season. For more information about closures on Grand Canyon National Park visit:

nps.gov/grca/northrimstatus.htm. Information about closures in the House Rock Valley can be found at

blm.gov/announcement/blm-arizona-strip-emergency-closure-dragon-bravo-fire. U.S. Route 89A has reopened, though

State Route 67 remains closed.

More Information: The Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over the area of the Dragon Bravo Fire remains in place.

Visit The Federal Aviation Administration’s website at tfr.faa.gov/ for the latest TFR. Use of drones in the TFR area is

dangerous to firefighting aviation and illegal. If you fly, we can’t.

Dragon Bravo Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/azgcp-dragon-bravo-fire

Dragon Bravo Fire Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/2025dragonbravo

Email: 2025.dragonbravo@firenet.gov