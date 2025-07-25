Dragon Bravo 7/25 Morning Update

Acres: 28,773 Start Date: July 4, 2025

Location: Grand Canyon North Rim Cause: Lightning

Personnel: 1,039 Fuels: Mixed conifer, aspen regeneration and ponderosa pine

Containment: 26%

Latest Update: Thursday brought record breaking dry conditions to the Dragon Bravo Fire on the North Rim of Grand Canyon

National Park. Firefighters held control lines and are preparing for increased activity in the coming days as critically low

humidity and gusty winds persist through the week.

Ongoing & Planned Operations: Firefighters continue building fireline on forest roads 610 and 611. Crews have completed

work along Forest Road 223 northwest of the fire and are now preparing contingency lines along Forest Road 222. Fire

behavior analysts are determining the feasibility of building contingency lines northeast of the Dragon Bravo Fire near Lookout

Tower Road. Structure protection groups continue to install and improve defense measures around the Kaibab Lodge and gas

station, as well as other critical infrastructure. Aircraft successfully limited spread on the western flank of the fire near the

Dragon Creek from moving further northeast. Fire continues to back down into the canyon southeast of the fire.

Weather & Smoke: Thursday marked the fourth day of critically dry conditions. Relative humidity dropped as low as 9%, and

southwest winds gusted between 15-20 mph. Today is forecasted to be another dry and windy day, with afternoon humidity as

low as 8%. Smoke will remain visible from surrounding areas, including the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Residents and

visitors impacted by the smoke are encouraged to monitor local air quality conditions at outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net.

Evacuations & Closures: The following areas remain closed to all visitor use:

• North Kaibab Trail and South Kaibab Trail

• Bright Angel Trail below Havasupai Gardens. River exchanges are allowed to pass through this area at their discretion.

• Phantom Ranch and Bright Angel Campground

• River Trail between Pipe Creek and the South Kaibab

• Tonto East between Havasupai Gardens and Tip Off

• All backcountry routes and canyoneering routes stemming from the North or South Kaibab, or the Bright Angel Trail.

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will remain closed for the duration of the 2025 season. U.S. Route 89A has

reopened, though Grand Canyon Highway (state Route 67) remains closed. For information about the forest closure on the

North Kaibab Ranger District, visit the Kaibab National Forest website at fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab. Kaibab Camper Village and

Jacob Lake Inn and gas station are now accessible. The rest of the forest, including the Jacob Lake Campground, remains

closed. Current evacuation status can be obtained through the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

More Information: The Temporary Flight Restriction in place over the area of the Dragon Bravo Fire has expanded north. It is

not expected to interfere with Grand Canyon aerial tour routes.

Dragon Bravo Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/azgcp-dragon-bravo-fire

Southwest Area Incident Management Team 4’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SWAIMT4/

Grand Canyon National Park X (Twitter): https://x.com/GrandCanyonNPS

Email: 2025.dragonbravo@firenet.gov