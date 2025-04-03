MY RADIO PLACE

DPS Trooper Injured in Crash on I-10/Driver Charged with DUI

April 3, 2025 /

4/3 A DPS Trooper was seriously injured in a crash on I-10 near Buckeye last night. Officials say the Trooper was parked about 20-feet off I-10 finishing paperwork from a non-injury crash he had just finished. A truck, towing 3-vehicles on a trailer, crashed into the Troopers car at a high rate of speed. The impact pushed the Troopers vehicle another 40-feet off the road. The trooper was transported to a Phoenix area hospital; his current condition is not known. The driver of the truck was not injured and was arrested for DUI; other charges are pending.

