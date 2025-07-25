DPS Remembers Fallen Trooper Tyler Edenhofer Today

7/25 DPS remembers Trooper Tyler Edenhofer, who was shot and killed on this date in 2018. Edenhofer graduated from the State Trooper Academy on May 4-th, 2018, and was finishing his last night of Field Training when he and another Trooper responded to a call of a man throwing items at vehicles on I-10 near Avondale. A physical altercation ensued at which time the suspect grabbed one of the Troopers weapons and shot both Troopers. One Trooper was shot in the shoulder while Edenhofer was fatally wounded. Edenhofer served in the Navy before joining DPS in September 2017. He’s the youngest fallen trooper from DPS.