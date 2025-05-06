DPS Remembers Fallen Trooper Timothy Huffman

5/6 Today, DPS remembers Trooper Timothy Huffman, who was killed on this date in 2013. Huffman was killed while helping with a crash on I-8, east of Yuma. The driver of a semi failed to yield to a lane closure and collided with a parked patrol car, which then collided with the 47-year-old’s patrol vehicle. Huffman was inside his vehicle writing a report and was killed by the force of the impact. The driver, 33-year-old Jorge Espinoza, was sentenced to 6-years in jail.
