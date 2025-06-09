DPS Remembers Fallen Trooper Paul Marston/Killed June 9, 1969 in Chino Valley

6/9 DPS remembers fallen Trooper Paul Marston who was killed on this date. On June 9-th, 1969 Marston was shot and killed by prison escapee, Danny Lee Eckard, during a gun battle on a farm in Chino Valley. Eckard was then fatally shot by Trooper Ron Mayes, who was riding with Marston. Marston was 31-years old and had served with DPS for 5-years.