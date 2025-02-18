2/18 DPS remembers fallen Trooper, Floyd Fink, who was killed on this date in 2000. Trooper Fink was killed when his patrol vehicle was struck from behind during a traffic stop on Highway-60 near McClintock Drive. The impact caused the patrol car to catch fire with Fink inside. Bystanders were able to remove Fink from the vehicle once they put out the fire; he died a short time later at Maricopa County Hospital. The at-fault driver eventually pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 18-years in prison.