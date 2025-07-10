DPS Launches Turquoise Alert System

7/10 DPS launched the Turquoise Alert system, a new statewide initiative designed to aid in the swift recovery of missing and endangered people under the age of 65, including members of tribal communities. The system was established through House Bill 2281, “Emily’s Law” in honor of San Carlos Apache tribal member Emily Pike.
