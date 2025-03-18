DPS Launches Social Media Accounts

3/18 The Arizona Department of Public Safety is taking the plunge into social media. Officials say they launched dedicated social media accounts for the Highway Patrol Division on Facebook, Instagram, and X. The platforms, in addition to their existing accounts, will help the agency deliver real-time traffic updates, safety information and insight into the division’s mission of protecting Arizona.
