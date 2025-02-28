DPS Extra Troopers Continue to Patrol through the I-17 Improvement Project Cooridor

MY RADIO PLACE

February 28, 2025 /

2/28 ADOT and DPS remind the public that there’s a heightened police presence in the I-17 Improvement Project corridor, between Anthem Way and Sunset Point. DPS is performing additional patrols along the entire 23-mile stretch of construction. Drivers are reminded the speed limit through the area is 65-mph. Officers are on the lookout for drivers who speed and drive recklessly.

