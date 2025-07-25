MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

DPS Cracking Down on Criminal Speeding

July 25, 2025 /

7/25 DPS is asking drivers once again to slow down. This month, Troopers have been cracking down on speeders. In one instance, DPS stopped a vehicle that was traveling 125-mph in a 65-mph zone. In another case, the driver of a motorcycle was going 105 in a 65 as he passed an unmarked patrol vehicle. A woman was stopped in Wilcox after the radar showed she was going 103-mph. She told the Trooper she couldn’t feel how fast she was going because her car was so smooth. In each case the drivers were arrested for criminal speed and their vehicles were impounded. Speed enforcement details have been taking place across the state this spring and summer.

speeder

You May Also Like

social media can boost radio sales – are you prepared
Social Media Can Boost Radio Sales – Are You Prepared?
June 4, 2025
the role of radio in community engagement more than just airwaves
The Role of Radio in Community Engagement: More Than Just Airwaves
January 18, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Erica HughesPrescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Brian SheaFlagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital