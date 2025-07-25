DPS Cracking Down on Criminal Speeding

7/25 DPS is asking drivers once again to slow down. This month, Troopers have been cracking down on speeders. In one instance, DPS stopped a vehicle that was traveling 125-mph in a 65-mph zone. In another case, the driver of a motorcycle was going 105 in a 65 as he passed an unmarked patrol vehicle. A woman was stopped in Wilcox after the radar showed she was going 103-mph. She told the Trooper she couldn’t feel how fast she was going because her car was so smooth. In each case the drivers were arrested for criminal speed and their vehicles were impounded. Speed enforcement details have been taking place across the state this spring and summer.