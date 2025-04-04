MY RADIO PLACE

DPS Bomb Squad Destroys Suspicious Device at Dewey-Humboldt Maverick Station

April 4, 2025 /

4/4 Prescott Valley Police and the DPS Bomb Squad responded to the Maverick gas station in Dewey-Humboldt Wednesday after a suspicious device was found in the men’s restroom. Officials say the store was closed while the bomb squad checked out the device. The item was destroyed and the store was reopened. There was no information on what the device was.

