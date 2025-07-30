DNA Helps Identify Camp Verde John Doe

7/30 A Yavapai County John Doe has been identified. The man’s body was found sitting under a tree along the Verde River in Camp Verde in 2015. In 2023, the Yavapai County Medical Examiner once again teamed with Othram to use advanced DNA testing to identify the man. During the investigation, John Doe’s potential brother was identified, but he had been killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Carolina in 2020. A dried blood sample from the hit-and-run victim matched the blood of the man found dead in Camp Verde. The John Doe has been identified as 60-year-old Michael Wayne Mest, who was born and raised in Kentucky. He had been living in Tucson and was known to visit Camp Verde.