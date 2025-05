5/30 Hormel Foods is recalling approximately 256,185-pounds of canned beef stew that may be contaminated with wood. The item was produced on February 4-th. The problem was discovered after 3-consumer complaints reporting pieces of wood in the beef stew. Recalled are 20-oz, metal cans containing “Dinty Moore Beef Stew” with “Best By Date of February 2028, printed on the can. The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.