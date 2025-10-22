Developer of Proposed U-Haul Project in Clarkdale Requests 30 Days to Finalize Design

10/22 Clarkdale says the developer of the proposed U-Haul project at Highway-89A and Pine Shadows Drive, has asked for another 30-days to fine-tune their final design. The public meeting will now take place on November 18-th, at 4:30, in the Men’s Lounge at Clark Memorial Clubhouse. The project calls for a 3-story building, one single story building, RV storage, mini storage and an 8-foot-tall slatted chain-link fence that encloses the storage areas only. The land in question is zoned commercial use and complies with the town’s Land Use Map and General Plan.