MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Defendants Sentenced in ESA Fraud Case

February 19, 2025 /

2/19 The Arizona Attorney General’s Office says sentencing took place for 2-defendants in an Empowerment Scholarship Account or ESA Program fraud case. 21-year-old Jadakah Johnson and 20-year-old Raymond Johnson Jr., both of Phoenix, unlawfully received ESA funds, even though they knew the funds were proceeds of a fraud scheme or theft. Both pleaded guilty to Facilitation to Commit Money Laundering and have been sentenced to 3-years of supervised probation and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $196,526.

You May Also Like

ai and radio the future of personalized listening
AI and Radio: The Future of Personalized Listening
January 14, 2025
tuning in a journey through the history of radio yavapai broadcasting
Tuning In: A Journey Through the History of Radio – Yavapai Broadcasting
January 18, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Sheryl Duke –  Prescott/Prescott Valley

Kelly Baldwin –  Prescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital