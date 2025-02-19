Defendants Sentenced in ESA Fraud Case

2/19 The Arizona Attorney General’s Office says sentencing took place for 2-defendants in an Empowerment Scholarship Account or ESA Program fraud case. 21-year-old Jadakah Johnson and 20-year-old Raymond Johnson Jr., both of Phoenix, unlawfully received ESA funds, even though they knew the funds were proceeds of a fraud scheme or theft. Both pleaded guilty to Facilitation to Commit Money Laundering and have been sentenced to 3-years of supervised probation and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $196,526.