The following lane restrictions will be in place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, June 20:

Northbound SR 89A will be narrowed to one lane near Brewer Road (milepost 374).

Drivers should be prepared to slow down or come to a complete stop when approaching and driving through the work zone.

The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone.

Restrictions will be lifted after work hours.

The restrictions are needed so crews can safely complete drainage maintenance work along SR 89A.