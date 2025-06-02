Day and Night Restrictions on Fain Road in PV

6/2 ADOT says drivers should expect single-lane restrictions on Fain Road in Prescott Valley, between Highway-89A and Highway-69 as crews resurface the roadway. The restrictions began Saturday, and will continue through the end of the month. Work is being done day and night, from 7-pm to 6-am each night and from 9-am to 4-pm each day, Sunday nights through Friday afternoons.