Date Changes for Flagstaff’s Pine Needle Pickup Program

4/25 Flagstaff has altered their dates related to the Pine Needle Pickup initiative. Roll-off dumpsters are being placed in neighborhoods in an effort to get residents to clean-up their properties in preparation for wildfire season. Today, dumpsters were placed in the University Heights neighborhood; they’ll remain there until May 2-nd. City officials say Coconino Estates, Rock Ridge, Ridge Crest, Anasazi Ridge, Linwood, Cheshire, Country Club and Boulder Point, will be notified when the dumpsters are placed in their neighborhoods.