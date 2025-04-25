Date Changes for Flagstaff’s Pine Needle Pickup Program

4/25 Flagstaff has altered their dates related to the Pine Needle Pickup initiative. Roll-off dumpsters are being placed in neighborhoods in an effort to get residents to clean-up their properties in preparation for wildfire season. Today, dumpsters were placed in the University Heights neighborhood; they’ll remain there until May 2-nd. City officials say Coconino Estates, Rock Ridge, Ridge Crest, Anasazi Ridge, Linwood, Cheshire, Country Club and Boulder Point, will be notified when the dumpsters are placed in their neighborhoods.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Kelly Baldwin – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist