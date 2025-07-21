MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Danone Recalls YoCrunch Products Due to the Possibility of Plastic Pieces in the Topper

July 21, 2025 /

7/21 Danone U.S. voluntarily recalled YoCrunch® products sold at retail stores nationwide due to the potential of plastic pieces in the dome topper. The issue effects the topper, not the actual package of yogurt. The recall applies to all flavors and sizes of YoCrunch® products currently in-market. Consumer complaints have reported the presence of plastic pieces in the toppers, which have the potential to cause choking. The plastic pieces are transparent, may have sharp edges, and could present a risk to consumers due to some of them being large.

Product LOT #EXP DATE
YOCRUNCH STRAW W/GRANOLA 6OZ

(UPC 46675000105)

 2025.07.07, 2025.07.12, 2025.07.26,

2025.08.03, 2025.08.08, 2025.08.19,

2025.08.22, 2025.08.30, 2025.09.04
YOCRUNCH VANILLA W/M&M 6OZ

(UPC 46675000792)

 2025.07.11, 2025.07.14, 2025.07.25,

2025.08.07, 2025.08.11, 2025.08.22,

2025.08.26, 2025.09.03
YOCRUNCH VANILLA W/OREO 6OZ

(UPC 46675000808)

 2025.07.11, 2025.07.14, 2025.07.24,

2025.07.25 2025.08.06, 2025.08.11,

2025.08.21, 2025.08.26, 2025.09.03
YOCRUNCH STRAW W/M&M 6OZ

(UPC 46675000839)

 2025.07.12, 2025.07.25, 2025.08.07,

2025.08.22, 2025.09.04
YOCRUNCH VANILLA W/SNICKERS 6OZ

(UPC 46675001126)

 2025.07.10, 2025.07.24, 2025.08.06,

2025.08.21
YOCRUNCH VANILLA W/TWIX CANDY 6OZ

(UPC 46675001133)

 2025.07.24, 2025.08.07, 2025.08.21
YOCRUNCH STRAW W/M&M MULTI 4X4OZ

(UPC 46675013129)

 2025.07.08, 2025.07.12, 2025.07.13,

2025.07.17, 2025.07.18, 2025.07.26,

2025.07.27, 2025.08.02, 2025.08.03,

2025.08.09, 2025.08.11, 2025.08.12,

2025.08.13, 2025.08.15, 2025.08.16,

2025.08.23, 2025.08.24, 2025.08.29,

2025.08.30, 2025.08.31
YOCRUNCH VAN W/COOKIE DOUGH 4X4OZ

(UPC 46675013150)

 2025.07.17, 2025.08.01, 2025.08.13,

2025.08.29
YOCRUNCH VANI W/SNICKER PCS 4X4OZ

(UPC 46675013266)

 2025.07.17, 2025.08.01, 2025.08.13,

2025.09.01
YOCRUNCH VANI W/TWIX CANDY 4X4OZ

(UPC 46675013273)

 2025.07.17, 2025.08.01, 2025.08.14,

2025.08.29
YOCRUNCH VANILLA OREO 4X4OZ

(UPC 46675013501)

 2025.07.13, 2025.07.14, 2025.07.20,

2025.07.21, 2025.07.24, 2025.07.25,

2025.07.26, 2025.07.31, 2025.08.01,

2025.08.02, 2025.08.08, 2025.08.09,

2025.08.10, 2025.08.11, 2025.08.15,

2025.08.16, 2025.08.23, 2025.08.24,

2025.08.25, 2025.08.30, 2025.08.31
YOCRUNCH VANILLA M&M 4X4OZ

(UPC 46675013518)

 2025.07.07, 2025.07.09, 2025.07.14,

2025.07.15, 2025.07.16, 2025.07.17,

2025.07.22, 2025.07.23, 2025.07.26,

2025.07.27, 2025.07.28, 2025.08.02,

2025.08.03, 2025.08.05, 2025.08.06,

2025.08.07, 2025.08.10, 2025.08.13,

2025.08.14, 2025.08.16, 2025.08.17,

2025.08.18, 2025.08.19, 2025.08.20,

2025.08.21, 2025.08.22, 2025.08.26,

2025.08.27, 2025.08.28, 2025.08.29,

2025.09.01, 2025.09.02, 2025.09.03,

2025.09.04
YOCRUNCH VAN OREO & M&M FR PK 8X6OZ

(UPC 46675014003)

 2025.07.12, 2025.07.13, 2025.07.14,

2025.07.15, 2025.07.16, 2025.07.20,

2025.07.21, 2025.07.22, 2025.07.23,

2025.07.24, 2025.07.25, 2025.07.28,

2025.08.02, 2025.08.03, 2025.08.04,

2025.08.05, 2025.08.06, 2025.08.07,

2025.08.10, 2025.08.11, 2025.08.12,

2025.08.13, 2025.08.14, 2025.08.17,

2025.08.18, 2025.08.19, 2025.08.20,

2025.08.21, 2025.08.22, 2025.08.23,

2025.08.25, 2025.08.26, 2025.08.27,

2025.08.28, 2025.08.29, 2025.09.02
YOCRUNCH STR/RAS GRNLA FR PK 8X6OZ

(UPC 46675014010)

 2025.07.26, 2025.08.23, 2025.08.30
YOCRUNCH STRW W/M&M&OREO FR PK 8X6OZ

(UPC 46675026136)

 2025.07.22, 2025.08.03, 2025.08.19,

2025.08.29
OCRUNCH VAN OREO/VAN M&M 18X6OZ CLB
(UPC 46675027010)
2025.07.11, 2025.07.19, 2025.07.20,
2025.07.26, 2025.07.27, 2025.07.28,
2025.07.31, 2025.08.01, 2025.08.02,
2025.08.08, 2025.08.09, 2025.08.16,
2025.08.17, 2025.08.23, 2025.08.24,
2025.08.25, 2025.08.30, 2025.08.31
YOCRUNCH VAN W/SNIC&TWIX FR PK 8X6OZ

(UPC 46675026143)

 2025.07.14, 2025.07.28, 2025.08.11,

2025.08.26

You May Also Like

maximizing business profit through a well optimized website
Maximizing Business Profit Through a Well-Optimized Website
December 30, 2024
social media can boost radio sales – are you prepared
Social Media Can Boost Radio Sales – Are You Prepared?
June 4, 2025
the role of radio in community engagement more than just airwaves
The Role of Radio in Community Engagement: More Than Just Airwaves
January 18, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Erica HughesPrescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Brian SheaFlagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital