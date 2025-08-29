MY RADIO PLACE

CWAG to Discuss Safe Drinking Water Act with ADEQ

August 29, 2025 /

8/29 The Citizens Water Advocacy Group will have a discussion with ADEQ about the Safe Drinking Water Act on Saturday, September 13-th, at 10 at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation on Sunset Avenue in Prescott. The speakers will also discuss the testing of domestic family wells and provide updates on local lakes, creeks, municipal wells, and the recent underground storage tank leaks. A Q&A will follow.

Individuals wishing to view the presentation via Zoom can register at the “Next Event” link at www.cwagaz.org. Questions/comments? Email us at info@cwagaz.org or call 928-445-4218.

