CV Marshals Investigating Underage Relationships Involving Isiah Perez

11/4 This past May, the Camp Verde Marshals Office began an investigation into Isiah Perez after it was learned he had been involved in an unlawful relationship with a minor. The result of the investigation led to the arrest of Perez for sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual misconduct with a minor; he’s being held on a $50,000 cash only bond. Since his arrest, the Marshals Office received information that Perez may have been in more than one inappropriate relationship. If you have information on this case, call the Marshals Office.