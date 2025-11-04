MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

CV Marshals Investigating Underage Relationships Involving Isiah Perez

November 4, 2025 /

11/4 This past May, the Camp Verde Marshals Office began an investigation into Isiah Perez after it was learned he had been involved in an unlawful relationship with a minor. The result of the investigation led to the arrest of Perez for sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual misconduct with a minor; he’s being held on a $50,000 cash only bond. Since his arrest, the Marshals Office received information that Perez may have been in more than one inappropriate relationship. If you have information on this case, call the Marshals Office.

sex offense
Perez

You May Also Like

local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025
from am fm to digital how radio stations expand their reach
From AM/FM to Digital: How Radio Stations Expand Their Reach
January 14, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025