CV Marshals Arrest Man on Warrant Stemming from 2-nd Degree Murder Conviction

3/11 The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office arrested a man wanted for 2-nd degree murder. Officials say Friday morning; deputies made a high-risk traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 50-year-old Steven Barger on I-17. Barger was found to have a felony warrant for a parole violation stemming from a 2-nd degree murder conviction. Barger was arrested without incident and was booked into the Yavapai County Jail.