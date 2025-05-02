Current Fire Danger on Northern Arizona Forests

5/2 Tonto National Forest went into Stage-2 Fire Restrictions Thursday morning. The current fire danger on the forest is Very High. Prescott National Forest has Very High fire danger on the Bradshaw and Chino Valley Ranger Districts and Moderate fire danger on the Verde Ranger District. The Coconino and Kaibab National Forests are both reporting Moderate fire danger across all of their forest districts. Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are under Stage-1 Fire Restrictions. Despite the chance of rain and snow showers this weekend, the public is reminded to be extremely careful with fire.