Current Fire Danger on Northern Arizona Forests

5/2 Tonto National Forest went into Stage-2 Fire Restrictions Thursday morning. The current fire danger on the forest is Very High. Prescott National Forest has Very High fire danger on the Bradshaw and Chino Valley Ranger Districts and Moderate fire danger on the Verde Ranger District. The Coconino and Kaibab National Forests are both reporting Moderate fire danger across all of their forest districts. Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are under Stage-1 Fire Restrictions. Despite the chance of rain and snow showers this weekend, the public is reminded to be extremely careful with fire.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Kelly Baldwin – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Brian Shea – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist