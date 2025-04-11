Current Fire Danger in Central and Northern AZ

4/11 Fire danger on our national forests will begin to increase in the coming weeks. Tonto National Forest is currently under “High” fire danger. Prescott National Forest has “Moderate” fire danger across the forest. Coconino National Forest is reporting “Low” to “Moderate” fire danger. Kaibab National Forest is reporting “Low” fire danger and the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are under “Moderate” to “High” fire danger. Make sure campfires are never left unattended and that they’re dead out before you leave your campsite.