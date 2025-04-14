Culvert Construction Starts April 21 on Cedar Ave. in Flagstaff

4/14 Next Monday, April 21, a Flagstaff contractor will start construction on the north half of a new arch culvert that crosses Cedar Avenue between Grandview Drive and Monte Vista Drive. The existing box culvert is being replaced to increase capacity to help with post-wildfire flows in Spruce Wash. To allow traffic along Cedar Avenue to continue, crews will install half of the arch culvert at a time.
