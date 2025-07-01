Crews Stop 3 Lightning Caused Fires near Big Lake Recreation Area on the Apache-Sitgreaves Forests

7/1 Apache Sitgreaves National Forests officials say they responded to the Conklin 1 and Conklin 2 Fires yesterday; both were started by lightning. Both are burning south of the Big Lake Recreation Area. They also responded to the South Draw Fire in the same area. Forward progress was stopped on the Conklin 2 and South Draw Fires; crews were still working to contain the Conklin 1 Fire. Each burned 5-acres or less.
