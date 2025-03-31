MY RADIO PLACE

Crackdown on Unlicensed Businesses Selling THC Infused Food and Drink

March 31, 2025

3/31 Prescott Valley Police say the Arizona Attorney General’s Office is aware that businesses are selling drinks and food made with THC. Officials say some of the businesses are not licensed “marijuana establishments” under the Smart and Safe Arizona Act. Many businesses have argued that the sale of THC-infused products is permissible under the Federal Farm Bill of 2018. Since there’s been some confusion over the issue, the Attorney General is giving unlicensed businesses that sell THC-infused products a deadline of April 23-rd, to stop selling the products before enforcement actions begin. Starting on April 24-th, the Attorney General will begin enforcing civil and criminal penalties against any unlicensed businesses that continue to sell THC-infused food or drink.

