Cottonwood Taking Votes on new Playground Equipment for Riverfront Park

To view the three playground options and vote for your favorite, please visit the voting page on the City website at https://cottonwoodaz.gov/…/Pick-your-Playground-Survey… Voting will be open from Tuesday, February 11 through Sunday, March 2, 2025.