Cottonwood Selected to Participate in National Housing Supply Accelerator Program/Release Attached

COTTONWOOD, AZ – The City of Cottonwood is one of 16 communities across the country selected to participate in Housing Supply Accelerator Challenge. A nationwide network launched by the National League of Cities (NLC) and the American Planning Association (APA), the Housing Supply Accelerator Challenge is designed to accelerate the implementation of proven and innovative housing strategies and expand the supply of housing in communities across the country.
Rooted in action and results, the challenge will support local leaders to put the Housing Supply Accelerator Playbook: Solutions, Systems, Partnerships into practice.
Communities selected to participate in the challenge include: Alachua County, Florida; Champaign, Illinois; Clifton Forge, Virginia; Cottonwood, Arizona; Cranston, Rhode Island; Dover, New Hampshire; Evanston, Illinois; Greensboro, North Carolina; Lebanon, New Hampshire; Greater Lowell, Massachusetts Region (Northern Middlesex Council of Governments); Marquette County, Michigan; Plattsburgh, New York; Romulus, Michigan; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Sterling Heights, Michigan; and Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
Selected communities will engage in virtual learnings, peer learning opportunities, receive tailored technical assistance, access best practices, tools and housing supply experts and receive national recognition from National League of Cities and the American Planning Association.