Cottonwood Police Locate Turquoise Alert Mother and Daughter at Women’s Shelter

7/24 Cottonwood Police are being credited with finding the mother and daughter who were the focus of the state’s first Turquoise Alert. The alert was issued last night for 48-year-old Sarah Coultas and her 6-year-old daughter Violet Coultas of Hawaii for custodial interference. Officials say the FBI contacted Cottonwood Police at around 11:30-pm and indicated the Coultas may be in the Cottonwood area. At around 1-am, the mother and daughter were found at a women’s shelter. The mother was taken into custody on the warrant; the girl was unharmed.