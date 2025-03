3/7 Cottonwood Police recently used a radar speed trailer in the 300-block of North 12-th Street to monitor traffic speeds in the area. Over a 2-week period, the trailer recorded 13,399-vehicles, with the highest recorded speed being 47-mph in a 25-mph zone. In the end it showed that 85% of drivers obeyed the speed limit with 8% of drivers exceeding the limit. Radar speed trailers help police assess traffic concerns and promote safer driving habits in the city.