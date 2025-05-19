MY RADIO PLACE

Cottonwood Offers City Manager Job to Mario Cifuentez II

May 19, 2025 /

5/19 The Cottonwood City Council offered the job of City Manager to Mario Cifuentez II. The contract is scheduled for discussion and approval at the next City Council meeting, tomorrow at 6-pm. Cifuentez has spent almost 40-years working in local government and is the current City Manager for the City of Hanford, California. He’s expected to start his new job in August.

