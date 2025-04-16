Cottonwood Oak Creek School District Release on New Laws Pertaining to Food and Cell Phones in Schools/Full Release Attached

COCSD Responds to New Arizona Laws on School Nutrition and Student Cell Phone Use
Cottonwood, AZ – On Tuesday, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs signed into law House Bill
2164, known as the Arizona Healthy Schools Act, a significant piece of legislation aimed at
improving student health by banning the sale and distribution of ultra-processed foods
containing specific additives and dyes in public schools. The ban applies to foods served in
school meals, vending machines, and by third-party vendors, with full compliance expected
by the 2026–2027 school year.
The law targets 11 specific ingredients, including Red Dye No. 40, titanium dioxide,
potassium bromate, and several other synthetic dyes commonly found in packaged snacks
and drinks. The legislation is part of a broader effort to create healthier school food
environments and reduce students’ exposure to potentially harmful substances.
Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District had already begun preparing for this shift in
advance of the bill’s passage. Popsicles were removed from school menus in early March,
and while the district does not currently have vending machines available to students, its
food service management company, Sodexo, is actively reviewing all vendor and supplier
products. The company is also assessing a la carte offerings to ensure full compliance with
the new standards by the 2026–2027 school year.
“Our students’ health is a top priority,” said Jessica Vocca, Superintendent. “We’re proud to
be ahead of the curve and are working closely with Sodexo to align with the new law well
before the deadline.”
Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District No. 6
1 N. Willard St.
Cottonwood, AZ 86326
(928) 634-2288
In addition to the nutrition-focused legislation, a second newly signed bill House Bill 2484
addresses student use of cell phones and social media access during the school day,
reflecting concerns over digital distractions, cyberbullying, and the effects of excessive
screen time on student mental health and academic performance.
Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District administration currently is supportive of students
checking in their cell phones with their homeroom teacher at the beginning of the day, a
policy designed to limit distractions and support a more focused classroom environment.
“Managing cell phone use has been a growing challenge in schools,” said Superintendent
Vocca. “By collecting phones at the start of the day, we’ve already seen improvements in
student engagement and peer interaction. The new state policy reinforces the importance
of protecting learning time and student well-being.”
The district will continue to monitor guidance from the state and make any necessary
adjustments as the policies are implemented across Arizona.