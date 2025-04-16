Cottonwood Oak Creek School District Release on New Laws Pertaining to Food and Cell Phones in Schools/Full Release Attached

COCSD Responds to New Arizona Laws on School Nutrition and Student Cell Phone Use

Cottonwood, AZ – On Tuesday, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs signed into law House Bill

2164, known as the Arizona Healthy Schools Act, a significant piece of legislation aimed at

improving student health by banning the sale and distribution of ultra-processed foods

containing specific additives and dyes in public schools. The ban applies to foods served in

school meals, vending machines, and by third-party vendors, with full compliance expected

by the 2026–2027 school year.

The law targets 11 specific ingredients, including Red Dye No. 40, titanium dioxide,

potassium bromate, and several other synthetic dyes commonly found in packaged snacks

and drinks. The legislation is part of a broader effort to create healthier school food

environments and reduce students’ exposure to potentially harmful substances.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District had already begun preparing for this shift in

advance of the bill’s passage. Popsicles were removed from school menus in early March,

and while the district does not currently have vending machines available to students, its

food service management company, Sodexo, is actively reviewing all vendor and supplier

products. The company is also assessing a la carte offerings to ensure full compliance with

the new standards by the 2026–2027 school year.

“Our students’ health is a top priority,” said Jessica Vocca, Superintendent. “We’re proud to

be ahead of the curve and are working closely with Sodexo to align with the new law well

before the deadline.”

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District No. 6

1 N. Willard St.

Cottonwood, AZ 86326

(928) 634-2288

In addition to the nutrition-focused legislation, a second newly signed bill House Bill 2484

addresses student use of cell phones and social media access during the school day,

reflecting concerns over digital distractions, cyberbullying, and the effects of excessive

screen time on student mental health and academic performance.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District administration currently is supportive of students

checking in their cell phones with their homeroom teacher at the beginning of the day, a

policy designed to limit distractions and support a more focused classroom environment.

“Managing cell phone use has been a growing challenge in schools,” said Superintendent

Vocca. “By collecting phones at the start of the day, we’ve already seen improvements in

student engagement and peer interaction. The new state policy reinforces the importance

of protecting learning time and student well-being.”

The district will continue to monitor guidance from the state and make any necessary

adjustments as the policies are implemented across Arizona.