Cottonwood Man Charged with Murder in Wednesday Shooting in Verde Villages

October 31, 2025 /

10/31 YCSO charged 53-year-old Henry Greer of Cottonwood with 1-st degree murder in the shooting incident, that occurred near the Highway-260 and Del Rio Drive intersection, in the Verde Villages, Wednesday. The investigation at this point suggests Greer and his passenger pulled up alongside the victim. Everyone exited the vehicles and a fight ensued.  During the fight, Greer pulled out a gun and shot several times at the victim, striking the victim twice. Anyone witnessing the shooting is urged to contact YCSO. The victim’s name was not released.

