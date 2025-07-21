Cottonwood Main Street Improvements Project Ahead of Schedule

7/21 Cottonwood says the Main Street Improvements Project is ahead of schedule. Phase 2 of the project was completed Saturday and Phase-3 began yesterday. Crews are paving at night, from Cactus Street to Willard Street, from 8-pm to 7-am each night, through August 3-rd. Main Street is closed, 24-hours a day, to all traffic. Traffic is being detoured down Cactus Street at Pima Crews are also working on Phase-4 of the project, which calls for removing a thin layer of asphalt in preparation of paving. That work is taking place this week, between Willard Street and the new 10-th Street roundabout. Repaving of the area will take place, starting August 4-th.