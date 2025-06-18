Cottonwood Airport Commission Meeting Canceled

The Cottonwood Airport Commission will not be holding their regular meeting on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

The next scheduled meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at the Cottonwood Council Chambers – Riverfront, 1083 E. River Front Road, Cottonwood, Arizona.

The Commission will receive comments from the public. Those wishing to address the Commission need not request permission in advance. A three-minute limit per commenter will be observed. However, the Commission cannot engage in discussion regarding any item that is not officially listed on the agenda for discussion and/or action.