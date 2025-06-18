MY RADIO PLACE

Cottonwood Airport Commission Meeting Canceled

June 18, 2025 /

The Cottonwood Airport Commission will not be holding their regular meeting on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

The next scheduled meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at the Cottonwood Council Chambers – Riverfront, 1083 E. River Front Road, Cottonwood, Arizona.

The Commission will receive comments from the public. Those wishing to address the Commission need not request permission in advance. A three-minute limit per commenter will be observed. However, the Commission cannot engage in discussion regarding any item that is not officially listed on the agenda for discussion and/or action.

For questions or inquiries, please contact Rodney Propst, Airport Manager, at rpropst@cottonwoodaz.gov or 928-340-2722.

