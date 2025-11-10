Congress Man Arrested on Felony Animal Cruelty Charges/39 Cats and 1 Dog Found in Home

11/10 A man on the run for 4-years on felony warrants for animal cruelty, was captured by YCSO after a standoff, last Thursday morning. Officials say 54-year-old Domenic Asprella, who was living Congress, was wanted by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for 117-counts of animal cruelty. He also 2-warrants out of Yavapai County for the same charges and for failing to appear in court. Asprella refused to comply and barricaded himself in his home. SWAT arrived and negotiated with Asprella for several hours at which time he surrendered without further incident. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of 39-cats and 1-dog, all of which were seized. YCSO says the animals appeared to be in good health, but any that showed signs of illness were treated.